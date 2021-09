Rodon (10-5) allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays. Rodon was activated from the injured list immediately prior to his start to end a two-week absence. The team limited his pitch count, as he was pulled after 67 pitches despite a comfortable 7-2 lead. That type of workload management could continue through the final month of the season, as Rodon pitched a combined 42.1 innings between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. Given that he's already tossed 114.1 frames in 2021 and the White Sox are headed for the playoffs, it's logical to assume the team will prioritize Rodon's health and effectiveness for the postseason.