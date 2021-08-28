Jarren Duran bonked off head with throw back to pitcher

The Red Sox have had to make a lot of roster moves in recent weeks to bring back players from the injured list or call up help from Worcester, but it was always fairly straight forward to know how they’d make room on the roster. But with Tanner Houck needing to be re-called to make Tuesday’s start against the Twins, the countermove wasn’t as clear. To me, it came down to optioning either Jarren Duran or Austin Davis. They are going with option A, as the team announced Tuesday afternoon.