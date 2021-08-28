Cancel
Dolphins place Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel on injured reserve

By Noah Manderfeld
WSAW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - The Miami Dolphins placed Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel on the injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Biegel, a linebacker, had been out last season after tearing his Achilles in training camp. He was attempting to return from that Achilles injury this season but was seen in a walking boot at their preseason game in Chicago just two weeks ago.

