Local church gives back with 'Community Cares' event

By Renae Skinner
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago

A local church is letting it's community know it cares by doing a little good, not just on Sundays.

True Spirit Baptist Church, located off of Astrozon Boulevard in the Springs, held a clothing and food drive Saturday. Members of the church collected gently used clothes, and non-perishable items to give away to families in need. They also provided school supplies to families with children.

"Several families have come through already and we provided clothing and food to them," Said Pastor Anthony Grier. "They really appreciated it and we're just glad to be of service to the community," he said.

Grier says every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church hosts it's weekly 'Care and Share' event, where they open up their pantry to those who could use a hand.

"We're just glad we can provide," he explained. "The pandemic was rough for so many but for us it was a blessing because it challenged us to rely on our faith."

