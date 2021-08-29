Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Ready For State Fair, BMW Championship Despite State Of Emergency, Executive Says

By Stetson Miller
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432Sxe_0bg1gnAf00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Just as two major large-scale events are underway in Baltimore County, the Maryland Department of Health once again reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, for the fourth day in a row.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says both the BMW Championship and the Maryland State Fair are being held as safely as possible and he said the county is well-positioned to host them.

“We’re following best practices. We’re a well-vaccinated jurisdiction, and we’re confident that we’re both providing this world-class offering to our residents and to our visitors but we’re also doing so as safely as we possibly can,” he said.

But Olszewski did say that the numbers are alarming and that’s why they’ve issued a statement of emergency and are taking steps to try to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The state of emergency tells our residents this is still very real. It’s still a challenge for all of us and we’re prepared to take additional steps as necessary,” Olszewski said.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Saturday that the state surpassed a milestone of administering 7.5 million vaccine doses.

And now just over 60 percent of Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

Hogan once again stressed the importance of getting vaccinated after the announcement and said in a statement: “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation.”

If you still need to get vaccinated and are heading to the state fair, there is a vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds that’s open through Sept. 6.

Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Hospital Worker Quits As Maryland Vaccine Mandate Set To Take Effect; Baltimore City To Require Employee Vaccinations

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — More employers, both public and private, are mandating vaccines for their workers now that the Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA. Everyone working in hospitals and nursing homes in Maryland must have their first dose by Sept. 1 or submit to regular testing. Maryland reports 1,078 new #COVID19 cases and 39 new hospitalizations; positivity rate is back above 5% @wjz pic.twitter.com/VI8Pcd0wab — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 31, 2021 Some have protested the vaccine requirement, including a demonstration at the University of Maryland-run hospital in Easton last week. Laura, who asked that WJZ not use her last name, has...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Wilmington’s Mayor Purzycki Issues Executive Order Declaring State of Emergency

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington’s Mayor Mike Purzycki announced late Thursday that he has signed an Executive Order (No. 2021-5) activating his authority under a City state of emergency to take action to protect the residents of Wilmington when there is a risk to the citizenry due to a pending or active emergency. The Mayor signed the Order given the “flooding, property damage, and dangerous conditions” that resulted when the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the City overnight. The Executive Order is included at the end of this release. The broad authority granted to a Mayor of Wilmington during an emergency has been used during previous weather-related incidents such as snowstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes, as well as the COVID-19 public health emergency beginning in March 2020.
Maryland Statewypr.org

No School Closings This Year, State Superintendent Predicts

Maryland State School Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said Monday he expects no public-school building in the state will close this academic year because of COVID-19. Choudhury joined other state and local officials at Loch Raven High School in Baltimore County to mark the start of the school year. He said there will be positive cases, but added that local school superintendents will do everything possible to keep classrooms safe.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

New rules continue for Maryland employees to receive vaccines

With the Delta variant driving the surge in new coronavirus cases, private and public employers continue to announce new vaccine rules for employees. Baltimore City rolled out a new COVID-19 vaccine rule this week. Anne Arundel County's policy, announced last month, just got a big, new incentive added Wednesday.
Annapolis, MDtribuneledgernews.com

Annapolis mayor, Anne Arundel executive declare state of emergency as business owners, residents assess damage from tornado

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman have declared states of emergency as business owners and residents started assessing damage and cleaning up after a tornado tore through the area Wednesday. BGE reported 959 Annapolis customers were still without power early Thursday afternoon, the city said....
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs state officials to conduct assessment of ventilation, air filtration in Maryland school buildings [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that he is directing the State Superintendent of Schools and the Interagency Commission on School Construction to conduct an immediate statewide assessment of ventilation and air filtration in Maryland public school buildings. On Tuesday, 31 schools in Baltimore Schools dismissed students early due to a lack of proper air conditioning. The governor made … Continue reading "Governor Hogan directs state officials to conduct assessment of ventilation, air filtration in Maryland school buildings [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan directs state officials to conduct assessment of ventilation, air filtration in Maryland school buildings [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Palm Beach County, FLWPBF News 25

State of emergency could be extended in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Palm Beach County's COVID-19 positivity rate over the last seven days is just over 17%. Officials are hoping to curb cases in their area. Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs was one of several people to...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Area Schools Dismiss Classes Early As Ida Moves Across Region

(WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore County and Howard County will dismiss classes three hours early on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring heavy rains to the region, officials said. After-school programs and community-sponsored events hosted in school buildings are canceled in both counties. (1/2) UPDATE: Due to impending inclement weather, Baltimore County Public Schools, the @BCPS_VLP , and offices will dismiss three hours early on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. All afterschool and evening activities are also cancelled. No afternoon PreK. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) September 1, 2021   Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with some areas even seeing up to 6 inches. 9/1/21 – Code Yellow: HCPSS to close 3 hours early today, including DEC. After care/evening activities is canceled. Activities involving students and staff & community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. https://t.co/bRY17wvBGS — HCPSS (@HCPSS) September 1, 2021 As of 10:35 a.m., Baltimore City Public Schools is also closing three hours early and Harford County Public Schools is closing at 11 a.m. and going virtual. The Community College of Baltimore County said all six of its locations would close at 1:30 p.m. due to the storm. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled, the college said.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Council votes, along party lines, to extend state of emergency

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Council on Monday evening voted to extend the county’s state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4-3 vote, which followed party lines, extends the state of emergency by 35 days. County Executive Johnny Olszewski last week declared a local state of emergency to “expand Baltimore County’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Republican … Continue reading "Baltimore County Council votes, along party lines, to extend state of emergency" The post Baltimore County Council votes, along party lines, to extend state of emergency appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Back Above 5%, Cases Again Exceed 1,000

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. “The vaccines are without a...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Declares State of Emergency, Anne Arundel Urges Private Employers Mandate Vaccines As Covid Cases Rise

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The leaders of several of Maryland’s largest counties are alarmed at the continuing surge in COVID—19 cases and vowed to take action. Baltimore County’s executive declared a new state of emergency. It gives him the power to mandate masks and add other restrictions. “A local state of emergency says this is serious,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski told WJZ. Baltimore County’s Executive declared a state of emergency in response to #covid19. It gives authority to adopt more health measures, but no new mandates have been announced today. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lXNqdexUEW — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 24, 2021 But Olszewski said he is not...

