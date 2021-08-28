Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins carted to locker room with knee injury, ruled out for rest of game vs. WFT

The Baltimore Ravens have been hit hard with injuries over the course of training camp and the preseason. That continued in the first quarter of Baltimore’s Week 3 preseason game against the Washington Football Team, as second-year running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field after taking a nasty-looking hit on a screen pass.

Dobbins caught the ball and turned to run but was hit down low by a Washington defender, which caused the running back to grab at his knee. The Ravens immediately ruled Dobbins out with a knee injury.

If Dobbins does miss any time with his injury, Gus Edwards, Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary and Justice Hill would all be in line for more carries. Coach John Harbaugh will likely provide an update on Dobbins after the game.