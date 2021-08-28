Cancel
4 Essential Quick Tips On Photographing Standing Stones

Cover picture for the articleAlways an interesting subject for photographers, standing stones and stone circles have fascinated people for centuries; but what is the best way to photograph them?. Although standing stones change little through the day, the prime factors for photographing standing stones are lighting, atmosphere and, preferably an absence of people. Lighting can be good at either end of the day, but the absence of people usually restricts the keen photographer to an early start.

