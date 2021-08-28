4 Essential Quick Tips On Photographing Standing Stones

Mission: Capture moments with my dog and progress as a photographer. I received a Nikon D40, my first DSLR, at 14 and fell in love with the ability to capture moments that would never happen again. It was just before a family holiday to The Gambia – what animal lover wouldn’t enjoy taking photos in such a nature-rich location? It has only been during the past couple of years that I’ve been motivated to learn more and practice as much as possible, so I can turn my hobby into a profession. And much of that inspiration comes from my dog, Dax.