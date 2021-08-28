Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Best Rolling Papers of 2021 Will Upgrade Your Smoking Experience

By Naima Karp
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago

Whether you’re a smoker of tobacco or cannabis , rolling papers are an essential part of the smoking ritual. They’re a traditional alternative to creating your own cigarettes as opposed to buying pre-made ones, packaged by someone else and possibly containing chemicals. But since these papers are ultimately being ingested into your body, it only makes sense that you’d want to invest in the best of the best, right?

Usually, learning about rolling papers is a trial-and-error process, since there are so many options available on the market. While there are several reputable brands we’re going to introduce you to, making the right decision will require narrowing down a few factors.

First: what size will you be needing? Those who require more frequent smoke breaks or only a few puffs at a time will enjoy regularly sized papers (most commonly 1.25in) while heavier smokers might prefer king-sized papers. There are also slim versions of most papers, which allows you to inhale less smoking material but requires a little more experience to roll.

Most white papers are bleached, but there are plenty of unbleached papers for sale as well. Common ingredients include hemp, wood pulp, flax and rice straw, each of which has a different texture. Rice is thin but ideal for larger joints, while hemp and other materials are slightly thicker. The ideal rolling paper will burn slowly and evenly, with minimal ash. Take a look at our curated guide below to decide which papers are perfect for you.

1. Raw Unrefined Classic Rolling Papers

You can buy 100% natural RAW papers in single sizes, king size, and pre-rolled cones, all made in Spain. Your lungs will thank you with RAW’s unbleached and additive-free rice paper, which is a lighter and healthier alternative to cellulose. Besides being free of whitening agents like chlorine, rice papers also have a slower burn time and a more satisfying inhale. Overall, most smokers unanimously agree that these papers smoke the best — once you go RAW, you never go back. At least according to their cult-like following.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Coxsd_0bg1g7NW00

Buy: Raw Unrefined Classic Rolling Papers $5.60

2. Elements Ultra Thin Rice Papers

These Spanish rice papers are ultra-thin and burn beautifully with minimal ash, but not too many people know about them. They’re popular in Europe and an ideal buy for sophisticated smokers that think outside the box. Each pack of papers features a magnetic closure, which stops the papers from drying out. When dried, the glued portion of rolling paper tends to curl up over time, but with this unique closure, papers maintain freshness. Interestingly enough, the same company that makes RAW creates Elements as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gLWU_0bg1g7NW00

Buy: Elements Ultra Thin Rice Papers $8.80

3. Juicy Jay Flavored Papers

Looking to infuse some flavor in your joint? Then you’ll adore the many tasty options that JJ has to offer, such as sour apple, grape, and watermelon. Many people enjoy blueberry, which is dotted with little blueberries and offers a smooth, berry-flavored hit and smell. The potent flavor comes from the Juicy Jay “triple-dipped” flavoring process, which ensures a sweet hit without any chemical aftertaste. Unlike other flavored papers, this one is made with natural sugar gum, so you don’t have to worry about artificial flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15h1EX_0bg1g7NW00

Buy: Juicy Jay Flavored Papers $13.89

4. Zig Zag French Orange Rolling Papers

Sold in their famous orange packaging, Zig Zags are one of the most classic old-school choices for smokers of both cannabis and tobacco. Even your local gas station carries this well-known smoking accessory — after all, the brand has been around since the late 1800s. If you’re old school or like the stick to the classics, you probably enjoy Zig Zags. Made out of wood pulp and flax, they’re a consistent choice every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SlZ2_0bg1g7NW00

Buy: Zig Zag French Orange Rolling Papers $8.82

5. Blazy Susan King Size Unbleached Rolling Papers

While Blazy Susan is known for its IG-worthy, pale pink rolling papers, the brand also offers an un-dyed version with an equally excellent burn. Available in both king and standard size, we love the slim nature of these, so that you don’t consume more paper than necessary. Still, it’s worth noting that slim papers are a little tougher to roll for newbies, so if you’re just figuring out how to construct the perfect doobie, maybe go with a slightly wider alternative

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FL4XR_0bg1g7NW00


Buy: Blazy Susan King Size Unbleached Rolling Papers $2.49

6. OCB Organic Hemp Cigarette Papers

These organic hemp papers have your health in mind and are completely unbleached. One buyer loves that the texture of the paper isn’t slippery like rice paper is, which makes it easier to roll up and burn evenly, stopping your joint from canoeing. Hemp paper also rips less easily than rice paper, so that frustrating little stem doesn’t break through and ruin your entire joint. They’re less expensive than cheaper options found at convenience stores, especially when bought in bulk like this 24-pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bR7I5_0bg1g7NW00

Buy: OCB Organic Hemp Cigarette Papers $23.92

7. Shine 24-Karat Gold Papers, 2-pack

These gold papers smoke nicely but are a little overpriced since they’re going to be smoked down to nothing in a matter of minutes. If you like the finer things in life and have to be fancy even in a smoking session, gold papers are for you. They also make a fantastic gift or special occasion purchase if you have something to celebrate. Shine papers are considered to be a bit of a novelty buy, but once you smoke them, you won’t be able to deny how well those hits go down, with a smooth and cough-free exhale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17C6Xo_0bg1g7NW00


Buy: Shine 24-Karat Gold Papers, 2-pack $22.00

8. Bob Marley Cigarette Rolling Papers

These official Bob Marley licensed hemp papers might not be readily available at stores or one of the more famous household names when it comes to rolling papers, but they’re a hidden gem. They’re made from hemp, with a minimal amount of gum, but buyers still rave about the quality of the adhesive glue, which is often a problem area for many rolling papers. Combined with their optimal thickness, these are a top contender you shouldn’t miss out on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBU3k_0bg1g7NW00

Buy: Bob Marley Cigarette Rolling Papers $21.10

9. RAW Natural Unrefined Pre-Rolled Filter Tips

When rolling joints without filters, things can get a little soggy, or force you to inhale little pieces of burning matter. Using a filter can also increase airflow. These natural filter tips by RAW come pre-rolled, so you just have to slide them into the end of the rolling paper, and experience a better and more convenient smoking experience. The brand also sells an unrolled version, if you prefer to create your own filters.

Buy: RAW Natural Unrefined Pre-Rolled Filter Tips $4.45

10. VUTADA Wood Stash Box and Rolling Tray

A rolling tray and stash box to contain your materials will make your smoking routine a lot easier. Invest in a two-in-one like this wooden stash box that features a rolling tray on the other side of the lid. Made from bamboo, it’s an eco-friendly choice and acts as a classy accessory on your bookshelf or coffee table. It’s a fair offering for the price, but one Amazon reviewer spruced it up DIY-style by sanding it and putting a clear topcoat on both the inside and out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mh43h_0bg1g7NW00

Buy: VUTADA Wood Stash Box and Rolling Tray $24.97

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Paper#Rice Paper#Tobacco Smoking#White Papers#Best Of The Best#Spanish#Juicy Jay Flavored Papers#Ig#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Video GamesComicBook

The Elemax Is a Great Upgrade to Your Mavix Gaming Chair

Earlier this month, we got our hands on the Mavix M9 gaming chair. If you read our review, you'll know the Mavix M9 is one of the greatest gaming chairs on the market. It's both form over function and function over form, which is to say it's as comfortable to sit in as it is easy on the eyes. It's also loaded with features, including a few that many other gaming chairs don't offer. It's a great chair, made even better when paired with the Elemax.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Upgrade your travel essentials with CBD

The regular use of CBD products – either as a supplement or a health care item – has become a part of many people’s lives. A growing number of people are using products like CBD hemp oil and CBD topicals on a daily basis to treat long-term health conditions. For...
Shoppingwomanaroundtown.com

Upgrade Your Bathroom with Self-Adhesive Wall Paper

Really, after changing shower curtain and towels, the path of least resistance. Add some pattern, some color. A fresh start. You deserve it. Blooming Wall Peel & Stick Wallpaper: Handpainted peonies pink on white. 17.7″ wide x 9.84 feet ; covers 14.5 square feet. Double times thicker and durable than regular contact paper. $24.80.
Food & Drinksdistrictchronicles.com

Best Ways to Upgrade Frozen Waffle, According to Chefs

Heat them up quickly to avoid soggy waffles. Stephanie Young, chef and founder of Camping Cooks, told Insider that the secret to perfectly cooked frozen waffles is heating them up as quickly as possible. “The main thing to keep in mind is that frozen waffles are already cooked,” Young said....
DrinksKGUN 9

Upgrade your cocktails with lemonade

Fab Incorporated is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Lemonade isn't just a fantastic thirst quencher, it's apparently a brilliant base for summer cocktails as well; and our friend Nicole Young is sharing some of her delicious lemonade drink recipes just in time for National Lemonade Day.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Pokémon Unite: Best items to use and upgrade

Pokémon Unite is officially out for the Nintendo Switch now. While it won't be releasing for mobile devices until later next month, fans can already begin to look ahead to plan out how they'll start playing what promises to be one of the best Android games out to date. For...
Travelbestproducts.com

The Best Sit and Stand Strollers That Will Have Your Kids Rolling in Style

One of the great things about having an older child when you have your baby is that you don't necessarily need a double stroller. If your older kid is pretty independent already, you might just want something a little easier for you to cart around, which makes a sit and stand stroller the perfect option for you.
GoldWestport News

Upgrade Your Resume with This Professional Resume-Building Tool

Most entrepreneurs don't strike gold overnight. Just ask Steve Jobs. But to continue pursuing that entrepreneurial dream, you need an income. Unfortunately, it's incredibly difficult to make a first impression in a hyper-competitive job market — especially when you haven't met face to face with a hiring manager. With so many resumes flying in for every job, it's exceedingly difficult to make your resume stand out. That's why tools like hipCV Resume Builder are so useful. Normally listed at $79, a year subscription is on sale now for just $49.
Lifestylebestproducts.com

10 Best Panini Presses to Give Your Sandwich a Chef Upgrade

It’s hard to beat a delicious sandwich, especially when it has been pressed to a warm crisp. Panini presses can transform just about any breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and support a wide variety of ingredients. They can double as burger grillers, bacon fryers, or omelet makers, so the press is far from a one-trick pony: Think of it as a ridged two-sided skillet. The best part about a panini press is it does all the work for you, so you can bring the gourmet café vibe home — no special culinary skills required.
Internetnojitter.com

WorkSpace Wednesday: It’s Time to Upgrade Your Events

This article originally appeared on our sister site, WorkSpace Connect. It’s not just meetings that have moved online over the last year and a half. According to Metrigy research conducted earlier this year, more than 90% of companies now conduct some form of virtual event, whether that be a one-hour webinar or a multisession, multiday conference. The number of virtual events will likely remain steady, or even slightly grow as we head into the end of 2021 and into 2022.
Interior Designmomblogsociety.com

5 Modern Living Upgrades for Your Home

In today’s world, they have gadgets and technology for just about everything. From getting a vacuum that cleans up for you to an oven that steams, bakes, and toasts. You can even get a coffee machine that makes cappuccinos that are just as good as the ones you’d get in a cafe. There’s a gadget and tool for practically every thing you can do in your house.
WorkoutsWho What Wear

27 Yoga Essentials to Upgrade Your Next Workout

I consider yoga a pretty accessible workout. First, it's great for all levels. You don't have to be super athletic to give it a whirl. And if you're a seasoned yogi, well, there are definitely some classes, flows, and styles to try. Second, it really doesn't require much—just a mat and some comfy clothes. Other workouts, on the other hand, might call for a lot of extra gear or expensive equipment.
ShoppingGear Patrol

The Cast-Iron Dutch Oven of Your Dreams Is on Sale at the Perfect Moment

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Le Creuset’s cast-iron Dutch ovens have sat atop kitchen ranges as de facto I know how to cook status symbols for decades. The first gift added to wedding registries and the only pot whose looks and performance demand it never leave the stovetop, its versatility enables it to cook everything from deep-fried chicken and coq au vin. Right now, you can pick from any number of Dutch ovens and other cookware at a discount thanks to Williams Sonoma's current sale.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy