Michigan’s Bridge Card System Update Will Temporarily Prevent Transactions

Michigan’s Bridge Card system is getting an update, which means people who use the card for food assistance, cash assistance or Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits will be unable to do so.

The updates will cause a temporary shutdown from approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is constantly working to make it easier for our clients to access public assistance benefits,” said Lew Roublal, senior deputy director for opportunity. “System changes will allow food and cash assistance customers to use a mobile app that has not previously been available. We apologize for any inconvenience and chose a timeframe with low Bridge Card activity to make this transition.”

System upgrades involve a switch to Fidelity Information Systems (FIS), a Florida-based company, which will be the new electronic benefits transfer provider for MDHHS.