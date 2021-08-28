Calls to Veterans’ Suicide Hotlines Are Up Since Fall of Kabul

Multiple US Marines and soldiers killed in Kabul, Afghanistan suicide bombings. The Pentagon is reporting two large explosions near an airport gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan have claimed the lives of multiple US Marines and soldiers. Reports indicate two suicide bombs detonated at or near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport Thursday, 26th of August 2021. A US official stated the attack set off a firefight at the Abby Gate. In addition, it is reported multiple US service members, Afghan citizens (including children) and Taliban guards have been wounded in the explosions and are being treated. US officials say they expect the death toll of US service members to rise from this attack. An ISIS affiliate known as ISIS-K...