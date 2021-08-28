Cancel
Calls to Veterans’ Suicide Hotlines Are Up Since Fall of Kabul

By Shannon Vavra
In the chaotic final days of the war in Afghanistan, veterans have been huddling around kitchen tables and living room command centers trying to evacuate allies and interpreters who worked for the U.S. And these emotional days and desperate evacuation efforts are taking a heavy psychological toll—with calls to suicide hotlines up and veterans of the war in Afghanistan openly admitting that they’re facing some of their darkest days.

