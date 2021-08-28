Cancel
MATCHDAY: Messi could make PSG debut; Man United at Wolves

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 6 days ago

Lionel Messi could make his eagerly awaited debut as Paris Saint-Germain visits modest Reims. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Lionel Messi could make his eagerly awaited debut as Paris Saint-Germain visits the modest surroundings of Reims. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through. It also remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe plays, with Real Madrid trying to sign him before the end of the transfer window. Elsewhere, defending champion Lille seeks a first win when it hosts Montpellier and struggling Monaco is at promoted Troyes. Monaco has one point from three games and was eliminated in the Champions League playoff this week.

