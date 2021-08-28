Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Letter: Public hearings to focus on Eversource tree removal, revegetation plans

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have two important upcoming public Zoom meetings concerning the clearcutting of trees by Eversource. Over the summer, we learned that Eversource plans to clear-cut trees at two locations Noroton Heights and the Little Brook Road and Raymond Street corridor. These areas are a small part of a statewide effort by the utility. Recently Eversource posted an overview on their website Fairfield County Transmission Corridor Vegetation Project. It describes the work they want to do in towns between Fairfield and Greenwich.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

#Ct#Revegetation#Tree#Ct Dot#Eversource Energy#Little Brook Road
Comments / 0

