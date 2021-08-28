Cancel
Golf

Garcia may be rounding into form with Ryder Cup on horizon

 6 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -- Sergio Garcia would call it a good season if he qualifies for the Tour Championship. One more successful round at Caves Valley could put him there. Garcia shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and finished the third round of the BMW Championship four strokes behind the leaders. He was tied for fourth, which is the type of showing he needed after he came into this event ranked 44th in the FedEx Cup standings.

