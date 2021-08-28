Garcia may be rounding into form with Ryder Cup on horizon

Sergio Garcia is ready to disobey Europe captain Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup instruction and miss the last qualifying event at Wentworth in two weeks time. Garcia still could qualify automatically for next month’s biennial dust-up at Whistling Straits and if he maintains his uplift in form at the BMW Championship in Maryland this week (the Spaniard was on 10-under and well in contention with eight holes of his second round remaining) then he would not require the patronage of Harrington of any of three wildcards.