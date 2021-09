As news broke through the country regarding masking kids and not masking kids, the subject has become quite heated in some communities. Some parents feeling very strong that they would prefer their kids to wear masks while at school, where some parents have made it very clear they do not and will not mask their children while at school. Some stating they feel like they are being told what they can and can not do with their children regarding their child's health. I decided to ask a few friends that are on both sides of the decisions regarding masks. I will call them Parent 1, Parent 2, and Parent 3. I simply asked all three "How do you feel about your child having to wear a mask at school?"