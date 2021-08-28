Clark Sentenced on Criminal Mischief Charges

April Clark of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 27, 2021. Clark was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all days suspended and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Clark was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Clark was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.