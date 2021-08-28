Hurricane Ida rapidly intensifies as feeder bands bring us scattered storms
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Hurricane Ida is on track to become a major and likely catastrophic hurricane with winds at Category 4 status once it makes landfall in the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area by late Sunday. Rapid strengthening is taking place and will continue the next day or two. If you know anyone in the evacuation area, make sure they have done so as this could have catastrophic impacts.www.mysuncoast.com
