Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN...WEST CENTRAL FAIRFAX...NORTHEASTERN FAUQUIER...AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES...THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE WESTERN CITY OF MANASSAS IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.