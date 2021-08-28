Cancel
Blue Earth County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Faribault, Martin, Watonwan by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Faribault; Martin; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Faribault County in south central Minnesota Northern Martin County in south central Minnesota Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Watonwan County in south central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Kilen Woods State Park, moving east at 50 mph. At 615 PM CDT a 66 MPH wind gust was observed near Windom, MN. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated Observation. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Butterfield around 630 PM CDT. St. James around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Trimont, Madelia, Lake Crystal, Truman, Good Thunder, Winnebago, Amboy, St. Clair, Easton and Delavan. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

