Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County north and northwest of Arivaca. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Arecibo, Hatillo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-03 20:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Arecibo; Hatillo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Arecibo in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 532 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, Bajadero, Rafael Capo, Rafael Gonzalez, La Alianza, Animas, Corcovado, Sabana Hoyos and Carrizales. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Harper; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Sumner County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sumner by NWS

Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk by NWS

Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk by NWS

Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Grant County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY At 1135 PM CDT, Light to moderate rain will move out of the advisory area, but no additional significant rainfall is expected through 1230 AM. However, some flooding remains possible from the heavy rain that occurred earlier Friday evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wakita and Renfrow.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves of 3 to 5 feet can be expected along with dangerous currents on beaches adjacent to north piers such as North Beach in South Haven on Sunday.
Cheyenne County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Northeastern Grant County in southwestern Kansas Northern Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Ryus, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Vernon County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Bronson, Uniontown, Fulton, Redfield, Richards, Mapleton and Deerfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dickinson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 14:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Dickinson County in central Kansas Western Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional heavy rain is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Herington, Hope, Woodbine, Carlton, Latimer and Burdick.
Vernon County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Bronson, Uniontown, Fulton, Redfield, Richards, Mapleton and Deerfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

