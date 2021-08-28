Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 426 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catalina, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley and Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH