‘Left behind’ Michael Jackson tunes may be featured on new album: Tito

Most music videos are all about escapism and fantasy, but when Jeremy Pope began to brainstorm his latest, “Worth a Million,” his vision was firmly rooted in the personal. The first song off his forthcoming album, the track explores identity and self-love, two things Pope found himself reflecting on during the past year. “I spent a lot of time going inward and facing my insecurities,” he says on the phone from Mississippi, where he’s filming Elegance Bratton’s autobiographical Marine Corps drama, The Inspection. “I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t sure how to love myself. What does it even mean to love all versions of yourself?” The process of channeling such introspective questions into music may be difficult, but Pope transformed his feelings into lyrics after an intense therapy session. “It’s a piece about being heard. I was struggling and trying to find a resolution, so it was an interesting but vulnerable place to be in,” he says. “[Afterwards] I started to piece everything together; for me, the song isn’t complete until there is a visual.”