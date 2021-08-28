Cancel
Buffalo, NY

3 Buffalo firefighters suffer burn injuries battling 2nd-alarm blaze

2 On Your Side
 6 days ago
Three Buffalo firefighters suffered burn injuries while fighting a 2nd alarm fire on Donaldson Road Saturday afternoon.

Two of the firefighters were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The third was treated at the scene, just south of Northland Avenue.

One adult and one child are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Buffalo Fire officials say the blaze began at 2 p.m. Saturday at an occupied home. The fire started outside, then spread to the second floor and the attic.

Fire officials estimated the overall damage at $180,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2 On Your Side

