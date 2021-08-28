No pre-season wins for Packers; fans share what they are eager for during the regular season

After three pre-season losses, Packers fans are eager for the start of the regular season and hopefully some wins.

During Saturday’s game, fans packed up Stadium View Bar & Grill to watch the game with others also cheering the green and gold.

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

“It's like no other experience here in Green Bay. Seeing the crowd tailgate like before the game is like the best part of it because everyone goes crazy, everyone is drinking, we’re all rooting for the Packers,” said Green Bay resident Julia Chaney.

Valerie Juarez

Fans that NBC 26 spoke with talked about what they've seen the past few weeks and what they're looking for in the games ahead.

Kyle Ives

"They have to get the offensive line going. They've had some struggle scoring some points this pre-season," said Josh Swanson, a local fan.

Kyle Ives

“As long as they work at any problems that have leading into the regular season. We’ve always been good at a short-pass team, but we have been struggling with the ball coming into our possession and give it back away, so that would be one of the things we need to work on," said Jeffery Kincaid, a fan from New Mexico.

And while the green and gold will not finish with any pre-season wins, fans still remain optimistic that the best is yet to come.

Valerie Juarez

One loyal fan from Ashwaubenon believes rookie Kylin Hill should be in great shape to win a roster spot as the team's third running back.

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

"I hope they do three running backs on the team because that kid is explosive and that is what we need,” said Larry Kittoe.

As for another Packers backup who hasn’t been seen recently:

"Jordan love is not doing bad. He had a shoulder injury but now he's back playing today so that's good,” said Hunter Haupt, from Green Bay.

Valerie Juarez

Overall the feel from Packers fans was: sure, these players might be a little rusty, but they'll be back on their groove for the regular season.

"With Aaron coming back, we've got the receivers, we've got the top two running backs, and then we've got this hill who is here doing his thing. And Aaron is so confident right now, we don't know what he's going to do,” Kittoe said.

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Fans are hopeful this will be the year Rodgers takes the Packers to the Super Bowl.

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

The regular season kickoff is just a few weeks away on Sunday, September 12, versus the New Orleans Saints.