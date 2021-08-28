Gov. Kay Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties.

Ivey said her office is watching the storm closely.

“As Hurricane Ida’s trek continues in the direction of Louisiana, we still expect the possibility of flooding and even spin-off tornadoes in portions of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency for our coastal and western counties. We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system. I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware.”

Impact in Alabama is expected Monday and Tuesday. Right now, the hurricane continues to strengthen and is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall.