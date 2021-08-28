Cancel
Gov. Kay Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

By Erica Thomas
The Trussville Tribune
From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eB7UI_0bg1edPp00 Ivey said her office is watching the storm closely.

“As Hurricane Ida’s trek continues in the direction of Louisiana, we still expect the possibility of flooding and even spin-off tornadoes in portions of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency for our coastal and western counties. We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system. I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware.”

Impact in Alabama is expected Monday and Tuesday. Right now, the hurricane continues to strengthen and is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall.

