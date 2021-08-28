FBI continues investigating the disappearance of Crystal Rogers

We are following an update out of Bardstown as the FBI continues to investigate the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

In a tweet, the FBI says they are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for her disappearance.

Investigators say they are working with a flood of tips as they continue their search for the truth.

In their update, officials say, "We know that there are individuals out there who have specific information about Crystal's disappearance, and want to do the right thing."

This week, the FBI has been digging for evidence in Bardstown and has recovered an item of interest .