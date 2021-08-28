Cancel
NFL

Titans vs. Bears: Live Updates, Analysis

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 6 days ago
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans don’t have their head coach, their starting quarterback and several others (players and coaches) because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has bedeviled the franchise for a week.

Many of the players who are available for the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium, though, have one final chance to impress coaches. NFL rosters must be reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and the Titans look to have some challenging decisions to make at wide receiver, on the defensive line and at safety among other spots.

Tennessee’s defense, which has not allowed a touchdown in its first two preseason games, will face rookie quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft, for the first half of this contest. That matchup adds another element of intrigue that does not normally exist in a preseason game.

Players were sent to the locker room for roughly 40 minutes when lightning in the area disrupted pregame warmups, but the scheduled kickoff time has not changed.

On to the game.

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans win the coin toss and will receive.

Quarterback Matt Barkley, who played for the Bears in 2016, will have the first chance to put points on the board. Barkley won’t have Derrick Henry, Julio Jones or A.J. Brown – all will sit out for the third straight preseason game. Some of the starting offensive line --notably Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold -- will, however, play.

(15:00) Following a touchback, the Titans have the ball at their own 25.

(13:45) It’s three-and-out for the offense after two Mekhi Sargent runs for four yards, and an incomplete pass intended for Anthony Firkser (it was not close).

(11:44) Pretty much all of the expected starters on defense answer with a three-and-out of their own. Ola Adeniyi with a sack on third-and-four from the Bears’ 20 forces the punt.

(11:36) Tennessee’s second offensive possession (the plan is to alternate quarterbacks every two drives) will start at the Chicago 48 following a five-yard punt return by Chester Rogers.

(10:45) Daniel Munyer, the starting center in place of Ben Jones, is injured after a five-yard run by fullback Khari Blasingame gives the Titans their first first down and first third-down conversion of the contest (it was third-and-3). Munyer comes off with the help of trainers and is barely able to put weight on his right leg.

(8:06) A promising drive ends when Barkley’s pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine off play-action is intercepted by linebacker Danny Trevathan at the Chicago 7. Trevathan returns it 24 yards to the 31.

That is the Titans’ first turnover of the preseason. It took 136 plays and more than eight quarters for it to happen. Denver was the only other team with no giveaways coming into the weekend.

(4:35) Jeffery Simmons and Jayon Brown combine to stop Bears running back Damien Williams for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 49.

Logan Woodside’s first drive at quarterback will begin just shy of midfield.

The Titans report Munyer has an ankle injury. His return is questionable.

(0:00) The quarter ends with the Titans at the Bears 3 following a 17-yard Cameron Batson reception. It’s first-and-goal – but that is the first quarter of this preseason that Tennessee has failed to score.

SECOND QUARTER

(13:31) It took until fourth-and-goal from the 1, but the Titans finally get on the board with Mekhi Sargent’s 1-yard touchdown run. Woodside was 3-4 for 33 yards on the drive with two completions to Batson for 27 yards. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 51 yards, 6:03. TENNESSEE 7, CHICAGO O

(13:22) A glimpse into the not-too-distant future. Caleb Farley (first round, 2021) and Kristian Fulton (second round, 2020) are the Titans’ cornerback duo on this drive. About half the starters on defense still in the game.

(11:42) A replay challenge by John Streicher, the man making in-game decisions with Vrabel out, overturns an 11-yard completion and a third-down conversion. The Bears have to punt.

(11:22) A holding call against Breon Borders on the punt return means Woodside’s second drive will begin at the Tennessee 9.

(7:30) Woodside is hit as he throws on third-and-11 from the 19. The ball floats well off target, is intercepted and Tennessee’s second giveaway of the night turns into instant points for the Bears. Cornerback Tre Roberson with the Pick-Six. TENNESSEE 7, CHICAGO 7

The first touchdown allowed by the Titans this preseason actually is scored against the offense.

(1:50) Sam Ficken’s 21-yard field goal puts Tennessee back on top. Ficken is now 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the preseason. A 50-yard catch-and-run by fullback Khari Blasingame on third-and-13 from the Titans’ 44 set up the score. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 5:35. TENNESSEE 14, CHICAGO 7

Blasingame has had the ball in his hands an unusual amount through the first two quarters. He has two rushes for six yards and two receptions for 56 yards (Chicago has 22 yards passing as a team).

(0:52) The Bears score a touchdown – with plenty of help from the Titans. Penalties for pass interference on Matthias Farley and unnecessary roughness by Breon Borders on consecutive snaps give Chicago 35 yards. Fields throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jesper Horsted on the first play after the Borders penalty. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 0:55. CHICAGO 14, TENNESSEE 10

For the first time this preseason, the Titans trail.

Tennessee has outgained Chicago 184-79 and has twice as many first downs (10-5). Mekhi Sargent has 17 rushes for 51 yards Khari Blasingame (56 yards), Cameron Batson (27 yards) and Mason Kinsey (11 yards) all have two receptions. Elijah Molden has a team-high three tackles for the defense.

Barkley is 4-8 for 74 yards with an interception. Woodside is 5-7 for 37 yards and an interception. Their passer ratings: Barkley 42.7, Woodside 44.0.

THIRD QUARTER

Chicago gets the ball to start the second half. Veteran Nick Foles is the quarterback.

(9:04) On his first possession, Foles nearly doubles the Bears’ total offense and adds to their lead. He completes all seven passes he throws for 67 yards, the last for six yards and a touchdown to Jesper Horsted, who now has both Chicago touchdowns. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:59. CHICAGO 21, TENNESSEE 10

The Titans had allowed fewer than 20 points in four straight preseason games prior to this one.

Matt Barkley at quarterback for Tennessee’s opening possession of the second half.

(3:07) Running back Javian Hawkins, signed two days earlier, scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. Hawkins had three carries for 11 yards on the drive, which included a 28-yard reception by Dez Fitzpatrick. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:57. CHICAGO 21, TENNESSEE 17

Both Tennessee touchdown drives, one each with Barkley and Woodside at quarterback, have lasted at least 10 plays and well over five minutes.

(1:22) This time the defense holds, and the offense gets the ball back with a chance to take the lead. After a punt out of bounds, Woodside and the offense will start at their own 25.

(0:00) End of the quarter. Woodside has the offense on the move. It’s first-and-10 at the Chicago 27 after a 16-yard completion to tight end Miller Forristall.

FOURTH QUARTER

(11:45) Cameron Batson’s 6-yard touchdown reception on fourth-and-1 puts the Titans back on top. Batson now has four receptions (on four targets) for 45 yards. No one else for Tennessee has more than two catches. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 78 yards, 4:39. TENNESSEE 24 CHICAGO 21

Woodside has thrown a touchdown pass in all three preseason games and in four straight, dating back to 2019.

(10:21) Mason Kinsey with his first chance as a punt returner after the defense throws a three-and-out. He has an 11-yard return that gives the ball to the offense at its own 30.

AllTitans

AllTitans

