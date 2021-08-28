Prep volleyball: West Fargo Sheyenne claims 5 wins at Bismarck Crossover
BISMARCK — The West Fargo Sheyenne volleyball team posted a 5-2 record on Friday and Saturday at the Bismarck Crossover. On Saturday, Sheyenne won three of four matches. The Mustangs came back to defeat Minot 21-25, 25-10, 15-3 and then swept Watford City 25-19, 25-19, 15-7. Bismarck Century handed Sheyenne its lone loss of the day 25-21, 19-25, 15-10, but Sheyenne bounced back with a 25-16, 25-19, 15-9 win over Jamestown.www.inforum.com
