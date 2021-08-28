Cancel
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Risk Currencies Got Dumped. Reversal Likely in Coming Week

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 24, NET SHORT of USD index futures gained +1 151 contracts to 20 362. Speculative long positions added +1 151 with no change in shorts. European currencies got dumped in the reporting weeks on resurgence of new coronavirus cases and hopes of early Fed tapering. NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -33 010 contracts to 24 630. GBP futures’ drifted to NET SHORT of -16 745 contracts.

www.actionforex.com

#Cftc#Futures Contracts#Currencies#Commitments Of Traders#Chf#Cftc#Usd#European#Fed#Eur#Nzd#Cad
