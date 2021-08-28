CFTC Commitments of Traders – Risk Currencies Got Dumped. Reversal Likely in Coming Week

The Swiss franc continues has drifted for most of the week and the pattern has continued on Thursday. USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9161, up o.17% on the day. It has been an unusually busy day for Swiss releases, with three events on the calendar. The most noteworthy item was Retail Sales for July, which fell by 2.6% (YoY), its sharpest decline since April. The sharp decline reflects weakness in the services sector, as consumer spending has waned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There was better news from second-quarter GDP, which rebound strongly with a 1.8% gain, after declining 1.4% in Q1. GDP in the second quarter was only 0.5% lower than growth prior to the pandemic (Q4 of 2019), according to the Swiss government. Much of the improvement can be attributed to the easing of health restrictions in the April-June period. Inflation remains low, with a slight gain of 0.2% in August (MoM).