Leland Cultural Arts Center showcases classes for kids and adults at its annual open house

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —Today, dozens of people visited the Leland Cultural Arts Center for its open house, showcasing classes, demos, and kid activities. Demonstrations were set up, allowing kids to paint, create with clay creations, and participate in mini dance sessions. Classes offered to adults and children like music lessons, and dance classes were also highlighted at the event. Some instructors displayed their talents by playing an instrument, painting a canvas, or throwing clay, in front of event attendees.