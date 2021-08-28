Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leland, NC

Leland Cultural Arts Center showcases classes for kids and adults at its annual open house

By Celeste Smith
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, NC (WWAY) —Today, dozens of people visited the Leland Cultural Arts Center for its open house, showcasing classes, demos, and kid activities. Demonstrations were set up, allowing kids to paint, create with clay creations, and participate in mini dance sessions. Classes offered to adults and children like music lessons, and dance classes were also highlighted at the event. Some instructors displayed their talents by playing an instrument, painting a canvas, or throwing clay, in front of event attendees.

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Lessons#Fine Arts#Wheelz Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy