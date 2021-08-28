Cancel
MLB

N.Y. Yankees-Oakland Runs

By Sportradar
tucson.com
 6 days ago

Athletics second. Matt Chapman flies out to deep left field to Joey Gallo. Mark Canha flies out to center field to Aaron Judge. Chad Pinder doubles to deep center field. Sean Murphy walks. Tony Kemp singles to center field. Sean Murphy to third. Chad Pinder scores. Tony Kemp to second. Sean Murphy scores. Josh Harrison pops out to Anthony Rizzo.

