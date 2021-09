FILE PHOTO (welcomia/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — Water rescue crews from Allegheny, Westmoreland and Somerset counties are searching Youghiogheny Lake for a man reported missing since Friday.

According to WJAC-TV, officials said they were called to the lake Friday night and returned early Saturday after not finding the man.

It’s not clear what led to the man being reported missing.

©2021 Cox Media Group