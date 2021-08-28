Cancel
NFL

Should you draft Michael Thomas in fantasy football this year?

By Eric Moody
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Thomas’ offseason has been filled with as many twists and turns as the 1995 Academy Award-winning film The Usual Suspects. It’s a less than ideal situation for fantasy football managers, which begs the question — should you draft Thomas in fantasy this year?. Tumultuous 2020 season. Thomas suffered a...

www.profootballnetwork.com

Drew Brees
Devante Parker
#American Football#Ppr#The Saints Thomas#Pro Football Network#News Orleans#Winston#Nfc East
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is there Monday Night Football tonight? NFL back in action September 9

The final week of the 2021 NFL preseason began on Friday (August 27), but is there a Monday Night Football game tonight to put a bow on the action, or do we need to wait until the season for our next edition? Let’s check whether there is MNF tonight and what to look forward to in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Why the Patriots should pursue a trade for Saints’ Michael Thomas

The New England Patriots did something they aren’t known for this offseason. They spent lavishly, in free agency. The normally cost-conscious Patriots had money to spend and they were aggressive in doing so. Could they consider being even more aggressive by making a trade for New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

IDP Rankings 2021: Top defensive fantasy football players to start

IDP leagues have become more popular among fantasy football enthusiasts. The addition of individual defensive players has taken the place of team defenses in some leagues. These 2021 IDP rankings include defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. A player’s defensive scheme and landing spot reign supreme in IDP leagues. 2021...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Insight into the New Orleans Saints’ offensive game plan with Michael Thomas out five games

The New Orleans Saints offense has far bigger concerns right now than who will get Michael Thomas’ targets over the next five games. Their more pressing concern is when they will be back home. Hurricane Ida has ravaged the Gulf Coast, and elected officials are begging people to stay away if they can. The Saints, who for now will play in Jacksonville and practice at TCU, can indeed stay away. But it’s about as far from an ideal situation as an organization can start a season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Breshad Perriman Landing Spots: Saints, Chiefs, and Falcons are all great spots

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions released veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. This news has a ripple effect on Perriman’s fantasy football outlook and Detroit’s offense. Let’s discuss the fallout of the news and possible landing spots for Perriman. The timeline of Breshad Perriman’s 2021 thus...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Saints-Packers to play Week 1 game in Jacksonville following Hurricane Ida

With New Orleans days and perhaps weeks away from even basic services returning after Hurricane Ida wrecked the Gulf Coast, the NFL has moved the Saints’ Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers to Jacksonville. Saints-Packers playing Week 1 in Jacksonville. Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field will be at...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Thomas, David Onyemata make PFF's 2021 All-Underrated Team

It feels strange to see a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and maybe the New Orleans Saints’ best pass rusher each listed on an All-Underrated Team, but Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash makes a compelling argument for it. Treash assembled his 2021 All-Underrated Team after the preseason wound down, and two Saints standouts made the cut in wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive lineman David Onyemata. It probably helps PFF’s argument that neither player will be available for the first month of the regular season. Here’s what they had to say:
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

