Bears at Titans Score: Live updates, highlights, for tonight’s Week 3 preseason game

NASHVILLE – The Titans lost to the Bears 27-24 in the preseason finale at Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest:. Head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't on the sideline due to COVID-19 protocols, and even though we knew that would be the case, it was still strange. In his absence, special teams coach Craig Aukerman handled team communication with players, while John "Stretch" Streicher, coordinator of football development, handled game decisions, communication with coaches and playtime management. Streicher ended up winning a challenge, and he also went for it twice on 4th and 1, and both were successful, resulting in touchdowns. "You always are looking to the sideline, looking to hear coach Vrabel's voice – he is always animated, and hyped," receiver Cameron Batson said. "He gets the guys going, so it was definitely different not having him on the sideline. (But) it was great seeing Stretch out there. Stretch is a great guy, knows the game in and out. When Vrabes told him he'd be taking over the duties for tonight, I know Stretch was happy. He actually made a good call when he threw the red flag out there on that catch (that was overturned). So, kudos to stretch."