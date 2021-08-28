Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Running back J.K. Dobbins injured his left knee early in the Baltimore Ravens preseason finale Saturday at Washington. Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut. Dobbins was attended to on the field, went to the blue injury tent and was carted off the sideline and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

