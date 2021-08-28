Marvel's Midnight Suns Developer Drew Inspiration From HeroClix
2K and Firaxis Games revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns earlier this week during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The project, which had been rumored to exist for the past few months, is one that is going to take the form of a strategy title within the backdrop of the Marvel universe. And while Firaxis' familiarity with the strategy genre would make you think that the idea for this game was always very straightforward, the studio said that the game at one point was more akin to a popular Marvel tabletop game.comicbook.com
