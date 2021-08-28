Marvel's Midnight Suns Developer Drew Inspiration From HeroClix

The past week was quite eventful even without Gamescom kicking off but we included some of the biggest news from there in this roundup as well. Marvel is going all out with both the Eternals and Spider-Man No Way Home trailers, and they also had a few announcements during Gamescom. Furthermore, we got a look at the new Saint’s Row, Call of Duty Vanguard’s story campaign, and an amazing trailer for a new MMO coming from Pearl Abyss. Not all was great as Horizon Forbidden West was pushed back to 2022. Read on to find out more.