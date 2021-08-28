Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 423 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Arivaca, or 18 miles northwest of Tubac, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arivaca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH