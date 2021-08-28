Tornado Warning issued for Cottonwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cottonwood A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN COTTONWOOD COUNTY At 624 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Springfield, or 21 miles north of Windom, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Cottonwood County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN