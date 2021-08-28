Flood Advisory issued for Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 06:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Waukesha THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN MILWAUKEE, SOUTH CENTRAL OZAUKEE AND NORTHEASTERN WAUKESHA COUNTIES At 625 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms and flooding along North Port Washington Road in Bayside and Mequon Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.