Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla on part-automated drive system slams into police car

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP4XB_0bg1ayZ000

A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot driving system after a series of similar collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

The trooper whose cruiser was hit shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday had activated his emergency lights and was on the way to the disabled vehicle when the Tesla hit the cruiser's left side and then collided with the other vehicle, highway patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes told The Orlando Sentinel.

The report said the 27-year-old man in the Tesla and the driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries and the trooper was unhurt.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email sent to its press address.

Autopilot has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.

The electric vehicle maker uses a camera-based system, a lot of computing power, and sometimes radar to spot obstacles, determine what they are, and then decide what the vehicles should do. But researchers say it has had trouble with parked emergency vehicles and perpendicular trucks in its path.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the Tesla probe after tallying 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on autopilot or cruise control have hit vehicles where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

In those crashes, 17 people were injured and one was killed, the NHTSA said. An investigation could lead to a recall or other enforcement action.

The National Transportation Safety Board which also has investigated Tesla crashes, has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit the autopilot’s use to areas where it can safely operate. It also recommended that Tesla be required to improve its system to ensure drivers pay attention.

Last year the NTSB blamed Tesla, drivers and lax regulation by NHTSA for two collisions in which Teslas crashed beneath crossing tractor-trailers.

The crashes into emergency vehicles cited by NHTSA began on Jan. 22, 2018, in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles when a Tesla using autopilot struck a parked firetruck with flashing lights. No one was injured in that accident.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#The Orlando Sentinel#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
MinnPost

Why the feds are investigating Tesla’s Autopilot and what that means for the future of self-driving cars

This article is republished from The Conversation. It’s hard to miss the flashing lights of fire engines, ambulances and police cars ahead of you as you’re driving down the road. But in at least 11 cases in the past three and a half years, Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system did just that. This led to 11 accidents in which Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles or other vehicles at those scenes, resulting in 17 injuries and one death.
Florida Statewearebreakingnews.com

A Tesla Car On Autopilot Crashes Into a Police Car In Florida

Orlando, Florida – A Tesla car that was partially driven on autopilot crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle on an interstate near downtown Orlando and came close to hitting the agent, who had stopped to provide assistance. to the driver of a damaged vehicle. A few weeks ago, the...
Trafficwsau.com

U.S. identifies 12th Tesla assisted systems car crash involving emergency vehicle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators said Wednesday they had identified a 12th crash involving Tesla Inc vehicles that were using advanced driver assistance systems in incidents involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Aug. 16 said it had opened a formal safety probe into...
Trafficcrossroadstoday.com

NHTSA: Traffic deaths rise again as drivers take risks

U.S. traffic deaths in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 10.5% over last year, even as driving has declined, the government’s road safety agency reported Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 8,730 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through March, compared with the 7,900 fatalities from the same period in 2020.
Carsnwaonline.com

Highway agency seeks details on Tesla system

DETROIT -- The U.S. government's highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla's Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the detailed request in an 11-page letter that was dated Tuesday and sent to the electric carmaker. The...
CarsRedorbit.com

NHTSA Requests Info on Tesla Autopilot’s Ability to Recognize Emergency Vehicles

The United States’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has requested detailed information on the Tesla Autopilot’s ability to recognize a crash scene with emergency vehicles present as part of a probe into accidents that involved a Tesla vehicle with Autopilot engaged crashing into a stopped emergency vehicle with lights activated.
CarsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

U.S. asks Tesla how Autopilot responds to emergency vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the detailed request in an 11-page letter sent to the electric car maker that was dated Tuesday.
TrafficCNET

As driving declines, US traffic fatalities jump by more than 10%

A worrying trend began amid the pandemic as traffic crash fatality rates increased despite many drivers staying home. In a new report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the trend continued, even as American drove fewer miles. According to NHTSA's first-quarter 2021 fatality estimate report, deaths due to crashes increased by 10.5% even though miles driven dropped by 2.1%.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Must Send Autopilot Data to Feds by October 22

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says Tesla must provide a wide-ranging set of data related to its Autopilot driver assistance system, as part of the agency's investigation into a series of crashes involving Teslas with the Autopilot software activated. NHTSA is asking for extensive information about every crash...
Trafficfordauthority.com

U.S. Traffic Deaths Increased In Q1 2021 As Risky Driving Continues

As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, U.S. traffic deaths increased 7 percent in 2020, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), even though the total number of miles driven by vehicle decreased 13 percent. Experts attributed this unusual phenomenon to an increase in risky driving behavior brought on by empty roads caused by pandemic lockdowns, an increase in alcohol and marijuana use, and more wrong-way crashes. However, those trends continued in the first quarter of 2021 as well, according to the latest NHTSA data.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Police answer call to find car with bullet holes on Hank Aaron Drive

ATLANTA - Police said two people were shot in Edgewood early Saturday morning. Both people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police said a call went out at 5:15 a.m. Officers found a car with gunshot holes on Hank Aaron Drive. Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Automated disassembly for car batteries

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a robotic disassembly system for spent electric vehicle battery packs to safely and efficiently recycle and reuse critical materials while reducing toxic waste. With the anticipated growth in EVs over the next two decades comes the issue of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy