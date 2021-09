Police have found the two young children who were abducted in Deerfield Beach Saturday. Police are still looking for the abductor. Police are still looking 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo. Police did not confirm Carias-Carrilo’s relationship to the children but did say he is 5’8” and weighs 170 pounds, is bald with brown eyes, and has a very thick beard, but does not have a mustache.