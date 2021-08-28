Cancel
Grand County, CO

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests open more fire-damaged areas

By Reporter Herald Staff
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have announced the reopening of areas that have been closed since last year’s wildfires and this summer’s monsoons. The areas include Long Draw Road in the Cameron Peak Fire area, the Keyser Ridge area on the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County, and the western side of Stillwater Pass off Colo. 125, which experienced significant impacts from the summer monsoons following the East Troublesome Fire.

