Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Garcia may be rounding into form with Ryder Cup on horizon

By NOAH TRISTER
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sergio Garcia would call it a good season if he qualifies for the Tour Championship. One more successful round at Caves Valley could put him there. Garcia shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and finished the third round of the BMW Championship four strokes behind the leaders. He was tied for fourth, which is the type of showing he needed after he came into this event ranked 44th in the FedEx Cup standings.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Fedex Cup#Tour Championship#The Northern Trust#The Pga Tour#Pga Championship#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Here are the 30 players who qualified for the 2021 Tour Championship

Patrick Reed reached the PGA Tour’s season-finale despite not hitting a shot this postseason. Reed, who missed the first two weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling bilateral pneumonia, is the 30th and final man into the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. The former Masters champ has been released from a hospital in Houston, but it is not known if Reed is well enough to compete in the season finale next week.
GolfGolf.com

Ryder Cup captain’s picks: Should the Europeans call up the old guard, or go with new blood?

The 43rd Ryder Cup is just around the corner, on Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. We know who the automatic qualifiers are for the U.S and who they likely will be for Europe, so now the fun begins as we wait to see which players land a spot via captain’s picks, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Yes, Jordan Spieth wasn’t an auto-qualifier, but let’s get real, Spieth will be on the U.S. team. But what about the other guys, the players who might not be slam-dunk picks? In the days leading up to the captain’s picks, our staffers make their case for some of those players.
Golfchatsports.com

Sergio Garcia, one stroke off BMW Championship lead, a toss up for Ryder Cup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Talk about perfect timing. With the Ryder Cup less than a month away and Sergio Garcia stuck in a rut of bad form, Team Europe’s all-time points earner broke out of his prolonged slump on Thursday at the BMW Championship. Garcia opened the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs in 7-under 65 and was one shot off the lead.
GolfTelegraph

Sergio Garcia set to defy Europe captain Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup plea

Sergio Garcia is ready to disobey Europe captain Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup instruction and miss the last qualifying event at Wentworth in two weeks time. Garcia still could qualify automatically for next month’s biennial dust-up at Whistling Straits and if he maintains his uplift in form at the BMW Championship in Maryland this week (the Spaniard was on 10-under and well in contention with eight holes of his second round remaining) then he would not require the patronage of Harrington of any of three wildcards.
GolfGolf Channel

Sergio Garcia, one off BMW lead, leaving his Ryder Cup hopes solely to playoff play

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Talk about perfect timing. With the Ryder Cup less than a month away and Sergio Garcia stuck in a rut of bad form, Team Europe’s all-time points earner broke out of his prolonged slump on Thursday at the BMW Championship. Garcia opened the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs in 7-under 65 and was one shot off the lead.
GolfGolf Channel

Watch: Sergio Garcia holes out for eagle on opening hole at Tour Championship

At last week's BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia finished T-6 and played himself into the Tour Championship for the first time since 2017. And playing his first hole of the playoff finale at East Lake, he kept the adrenaline going. The 41-year-old Spaniard's opening tee shot was a reserved 199 yards...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay gives an incredible response on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue

Wednesday morning, on the eve of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Patrick Cantlay joined the long line of players who were asked their thoughts on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue. The question came in the wake of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's announcement the previous day that fans who chant "Brooksy" as a taunt could be kicked out of future events, a step toward making for a more civil atmosphere outside the ropes.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Have Agreement For Ryder Cup

The ongoing beef between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has been great for entertainment purposes but has called into question whether or not the two golfer can play alongside one another at this year’s Ryder Cup. As two of the top American players, the team desperately needs them to put their differences aside as soon as possible.
GolfGolf.com

‘Absolutely criminal’: The FedEx Cup format’s fatal flaw, according to Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay had a lot on his mind on Wednesday, and he let it all out during his pre-tournament press conference at the 2021 Tour Championship. Cantlay, who defeated Bryson DeChambeau in an epic playoff on Sunday to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 position in the FedEx Cup standings, sounded off on who’s to blame for Bryson’s hecklers, social media, and the PGA Tour’s new PIP ranking, all of which you can read about right here.
NFLWashington Post

Patrick Reed hospitalized, putting FedEx Cup playoffs and Ryder Cup in doubt

Patrick Reed, hobbled by an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from the Northern Trust last week, is hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia, which puts his availability for the FedEx Cup playoffs and Ryder Cup in doubt. Reed left Jersey City, where he was preparing to play in the Northern...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces His Role For The Ryder Cup

2021 has been an incredible bounceback year for golfing legend Phil Mickelson. After an eight-year drought in the majors, Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship – and he’s being rewarded with a special role in this year’s Ryder Cup. On Wednesday, Mickelson announced that he has been named assistant captain...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Ryder Cup Wildcard Contenders: Team USA

Competition for places at the Ryder Cup as a captain’s picks is extremely competitive on both teams, with experienced players with Ryder Cup pedigree battling against in-form golfers narrowly missing out on automatic qualification. USA team captain Steve Stricker will have six choices available to him, while Europe team captain...
GolftheScore

Stricker: Koepka-DeChambeau feud 'put to bed' for Ryder Cup

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker believes the feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau won't get in the way of the team's success at the event next month. "They assured me that the team and the country and everything else that goes into this is their (top priority)," Stricker said, according to Sports Illustrated’s John Hawkins. "They said it's not going to be an issue, and I believe them. I trust them. As far as I'm concerned, it's been put to bed."
Golfphillipscountynews.com

Malta retains Ryder Cup at Marian Hills

Saturday the 21st, Malta hosted the 24th annual Ryder Cup matches against the golfers from Glasgow. 24 players from each team competed for the right to hold the Cup at their respective club until the other is able to take the cup away. Glasgow has had possession of the Cup since 2019, when they defeated the Malta golfers at the Sunnyside Golf Course in Glasgow.
GolfBirmingham Star

Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples named Ryder Cup vice captains

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker filled out his roster of assistants Wednesday when he announced that Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples will serve as vice captains. "I've been staying in close contact with both Freddie and Phil, talking about all things Ryder Cup, for a while now," Stricker said in a statement. "They provide honest and impactful feedback, and both have such a passion for the Ryder Cup. I'm honored that they were willing to join our team and help put us in the best position to win in a few weeks at Whistling Straits."

Comments / 0

Community Policy