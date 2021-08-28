Saratoga Race Report 08/29/2021 Sunday

One of the country's most prestigious races for older horses will takes place on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga Race Course. Since the inaugural running in 1919, the race has been run at Belmont Park, but the race was moved to Saratoga this year in an attempt to give trainers of top older dirt horses more time to rest their horses before the Breeders' Cup in early November. The Bill Mott-trained Forza Di Oro is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Jockey Club Gold Cup odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Happy Saver is 9-5 in the six-horse 2021 Jockey Club Gold Cup field. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any Jockey Club Gold Cup picks.