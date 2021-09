The Calvary Christian Spartans soccer team traveled to New Hope Christian yesterday for their second match of the season. Calvary faced a tough and skilled opponent who were able to find the net in the first half to take a 1-0 lead into the half. The spartans had several dangerous opportunities in the second half but were unable to convert them. New Hope was able to take advantage of a few opportunities and extended the score to 4-0. The Spartans fought to the final whistle on a very humid evening but unfortunately fell short with the final score 4-0. Calvary will be at home for their next match tomorrow against Lima Temple.