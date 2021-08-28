Woman allegedly assaulted 3 police officers

MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly fought with a woman, ran from police, assaulted three officers then ate marijuana in the back of a squad vehicle. Botobayto Mark Ogud, 23, allegedly was seen on surveillance video fighting with another unknown woman in downtown Mankato early Friday morning. She ran from officers but was caught, according to a court complaint. She allegedly resisted arrest, kicking two officers in the groin and another in the knee.