The Lothian Residential Building / Kennedy Nolan Architects

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApartments, Residential • North Melbourne, Australia. Text description provided by the architects. The Lothian project draws on an approach to Architecture that is being continually developed at Kennedy Nolan. There are a number of motivations or tendencies in our practice that explain our approach. We want to be contemporary, in the sense that we want to reflect the culture and sensibility of the present. However, we also want to add dimension, meaning, and richness to contemporary architectural expression through memory. Through evoking memory, and through making memorable architecture.

www.archdaily.com

