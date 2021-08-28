Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 722 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Negaunee, or 9 miles north of Ishpeming, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Marquette, Little Presque Isle and Trowbridge Park around 740 PM EDT. Presque Isle around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Halfway Village and Sugarloaf Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH