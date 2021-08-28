Cancel
Huron County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron, Tuscola by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron; Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA AND SOUTHERN HURON COUNTIES At 722 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owendale to near Caro to near Clio, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Owendale around 730 PM EDT. Gagetown around 735 PM EDT. Mayville around 740 PM EDT. Kingston around 755 PM EDT. Ubly around 805 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include East Dayton, Parisville, Colling, Wilmot, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Ellington, Ruth, Deford and Colwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Tuscola#19 22 00#Clio
