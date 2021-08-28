Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Logan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Logan County in west central Nebraska West central Custer County in central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 620 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gandy, or over Stapleton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stapleton, Gandy, Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake and Hoagland. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 225 and 240. Highway 83 between mile markers 107 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH