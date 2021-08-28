Cancel
Child actor Matthew Mindler found dead near college after being reported missing

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
ABC NEWS

ABC NEWS –– Child star Matthew Mindler was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania. He was reported missing a few days before.

Nineteen-year-old Mindler, known for “Our Idiot Brother”, was found on Saturday in Manor Township in Lancaster County.

His death is still being investigated.

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” Millersville University president Daniel A. Wubah said in a statement on Twitter.

Law enforcement and university police had been searching for Mindler since Thursday when he was reported missing. He was last seen leaving his dorm room around 8 PM on Tuesday, according to the college.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

